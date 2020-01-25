Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,466,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,720,000 after buying an additional 189,947 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 131,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,134. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

