Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $313,000 in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 160,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

