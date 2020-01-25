Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 134,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 183,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

