Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives €63.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($74.21).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXS shares. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Lanxess stock traded up €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.50 ($64.53). The stock had a trading volume of 312,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

