Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives €63.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($74.21).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXS shares. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Lanxess stock traded up €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.50 ($64.53). The stock had a trading volume of 312,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit