Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.