Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $359,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Entergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 874,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,309. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

