Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after buying an additional 5,894,957 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 709,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 538,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 6,500,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

