Liberum Capital Boosts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,930

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,879.13 ($24.72).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,822.80 ($23.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,791.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,714.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last three months, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,837.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

