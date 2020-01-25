Liberum Capital Lowers Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 559.88 ($7.36).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 693.40 ($9.12) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

