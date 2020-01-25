LIFE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,495.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.