Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 78 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58.09 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.04. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

