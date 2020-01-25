Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,666 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,638.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,423,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,895 shares of company stock worth $2,092,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $30.66 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.