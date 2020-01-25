Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of LOVE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 162,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,804. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $198.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

