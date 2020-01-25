Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MFNC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 4,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

