Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,711,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,634,000 after buying an additional 847,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.49. 4,607,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.