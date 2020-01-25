MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. MarineMax also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.82-1.92 EPS.

HZO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.