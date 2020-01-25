Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 284,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,311. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 229,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

