Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matson by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Matson by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $175,411.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Matson Inc has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.