Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,061,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Analyst Recommendations for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

