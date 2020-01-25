Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 27,886 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.