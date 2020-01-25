Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 290 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $23,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

