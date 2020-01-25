McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $5,403,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 34,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

