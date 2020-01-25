Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mechel PAO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYSE MTL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,828. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

