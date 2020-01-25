Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MNLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

MNLO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,031. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

