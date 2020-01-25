Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. 443,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 243.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 42.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 288.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 112.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.