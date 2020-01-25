Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.89. 54,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,179. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

