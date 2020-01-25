Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Tops $0.0004

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a market cap of $273,376.00 and $1,503.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

