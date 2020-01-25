Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 725,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit