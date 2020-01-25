Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 725,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.