Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

MITK opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 737.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 335,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 218,507 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

