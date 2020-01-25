MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

LON:GLE opened at GBX 964 ($12.68) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 927.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 842.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

