Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MINI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $12,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,246 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $7,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

