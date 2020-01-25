Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $294.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00736613 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,888,780 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

