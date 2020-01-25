Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

Shares of MOG.A traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.20. 246,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,342. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. Moog has a 1 year low of $73.99 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MOG.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

