Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG stock traded down $30.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,962.96. 578,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,825. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,025.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,964.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 903.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $4,432,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

