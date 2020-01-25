Morgan Stanley Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $48.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.24.

FND stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $4,123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

