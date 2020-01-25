Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 490,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. 9,751,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080,910. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

