Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,216.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $91,216.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

