Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MSADY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

