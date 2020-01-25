M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share.

MTB stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

