Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €290.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €241.01 ($280.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

