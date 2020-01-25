Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $24.65

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.65. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 2,258,390 shares trading hands.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.