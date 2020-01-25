Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.23. Nantkwest shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,272,652 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on NK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

