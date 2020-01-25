Narrative Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Narrative has a market cap of $104,379.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 1,217.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,644 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

