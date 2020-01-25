Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 558,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $636,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $47,519,463.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,303,217 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 4,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after buying an additional 1,995,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,302,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

