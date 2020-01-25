Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 8.7%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 670,829 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,427,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 56.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 413,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 264,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.