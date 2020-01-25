NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $262,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 601.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

