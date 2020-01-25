NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.77 million and a P/E ratio of 44.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

