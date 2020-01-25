NEA Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,600 shares during the period. Affimed accounts for approximately 0.8% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned 8.04% of Affimed worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Affimed by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Affimed stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 661,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,746. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. Affimed NV has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed NV will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

