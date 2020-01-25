NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by First Analysis

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. First Analysis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 874,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,233.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

