NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.47.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $59.81. 1,466,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in NetApp by 177.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 27.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 357.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,261,000 after buying an additional 775,940 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.